Hasan reluctant to compromise with his pace

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

New pace sensation Hasan Mahmud refused to compromise with pace, stating that bowling with genuine pace is imperative in thriving against the quality opponents.
He said at the same time, along with pace it is also important to keep the ball in right areas, which is something, he tries to hone.
The pacer drew the attention on his debut in the first ODI against West Indies, claiming 3-38 and later in second ODI, he bagged one. More than his wicket-tally, it was the 20-year old fast bowler's pace that made the fans delighted.
"To play International cricket, you need immense mental strength," Hasan said after Bangladesh's practice at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.
"Whatever it is International cricket or domestic cricket, there is no compromise with pace and keeping the ball in the right areas. I will try my best," he said.
Hasan Mahmud said he is working to hone his skill according to the direction of fast bowling coach Ottis Gibson.
"Gibson has been guiding us well. I want to make my line, length, yorker and slower perfect and therefore taking the advice of Gibson. I am working according to his guideline. Hopefully something good will come," he informed.
Hasan said his main priority is to increase his pace day by day for which he believes, it is important to maintain himself nicely.
"It's a process. Pace will be increased only if you maintain right process. I know I have to work hard and maintain myself well after which I can expect to increase the pace," he said.     -BSS


