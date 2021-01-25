Video
Tamim terms West Indies a dangerous team

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal showed respect to West Indies and is serious about the 3rd game of the ongoing bilateral series despite they secured the title 2-0.
"Although we have won the series but still we have 10 more points to achieve," Tamim said in a press conference on Sunday. "We couldn't play much well in previous two matches against West Indies. They are very dangerous side and can turn around at any time".
Bangladesh bowlers ruled over visitors in both the matches but batting department was not up to the mark. The captain is aware of it. He said, "We have scopes to improve in all three departments. We can bowl better, field better. Many of us are getting good starts with the bat but are failing to finish game".
Hosts are going to alter winning combination for sure to ensure matches for side benched players. "There have possibility to come little change in our side," Tamim confirmed.
"But I can assure that those who will get chance are the match winners. They did very well when they got chance in the past," he added.
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon recently stated that Tigers shouldn't take anyone lightly and go for every possible win with the best combination considering forthcoming overseas series. Tamim atoned with the BCB boss and said, "Now World Championship begins in one-dayers. There is no alternative of improvement to qualify. You have to play outside home too. It is always very tough to do well in abroad".
"There has hunger for win in dressing room, I think. Everyone wants to do well in the field and I do hope that it will continue," the skipper stated optimistically.  


