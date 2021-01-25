Joe Root surpassed Boycott

Former England captain Geoff Boycott is pleased with Joe Root's splendid innings against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

The 30-year-old England captain Root surpassed Boycott's tally of 8114 runs (80 Tests) on Saturday and on the third day also left behind Kevin Pietersen's 8181 runs (104 Tests) and David Gower's 8231 runs (in 117 Tests).

"Root is a wonderful player. I have no regrets (on surpassing my runs) I am very pleased with his knock to-day", Geoff Boycott, speaking exclusively over the telephone from England, said.

"He has scored more than 400 runs in a Two-match Test series including a double hundred and 150+ score. It is a rare achievement in Test cricket. Well done, my boy", Boycott commented.

"He can go far more ahead. England is to play so many Test matches (17) in this year alone. I expect him to score many more...", Boycott added.

"Joe Root now becomes the 12th batsman to register a century while appearing in his career's 99th Test match", India's renowned cricket statistician Mohandas Menon informs.







