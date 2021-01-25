Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Joe Root surpassed Boycott

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Bipin Dani

Former England captain Geoff Boycott is pleased with Joe Root's splendid innings against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.
The 30-year-old England captain Root surpassed Boycott's tally of 8114 runs (80 Tests) on Saturday and on the third day also left behind Kevin Pietersen's 8181 runs (104 Tests) and David Gower's 8231 runs (in 117 Tests).
"Root is a wonderful player. I have no regrets (on surpassing my runs) I am very pleased with his knock to-day", Geoff Boycott, speaking exclusively over the telephone from England, said.
"He has scored more than 400 runs in a Two-match Test series including a double hundred and 150+ score. It is a rare achievement in Test cricket. Well done, my boy", Boycott commented.
"He can go far more ahead. England is to play so many Test matches (17) in this year alone. I expect him to score many more...", Boycott added.
"Joe Root now becomes the 12th batsman to register a century while appearing in his career's 99th Test match", India's renowned cricket statistician Mohandas Menon informs.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AC Milan stay top despite Atalanta defeat as rivals Inter held
Mbappe admits mind not made up on PSG future
Villa at the double as Newcastle lose again
Hazard leads Real Madrid to Alaves rout to relieve pressure on Zidane
ManC survive huge FA Cup scare, Arsenal crash out
Bangladesh keen to appoint long term spin coach
Hasan reluctant to compromise with his pace
Tamim terms West Indies a dangerous team


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft