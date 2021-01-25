Tigers take on Windies today eyeing clean sweep



Bangladesh by virtue of cent percent triumph from two matches of ICC World Cup Super League, are at 3 on the event ranking after Australia and England. Hosts are desperate to grasp all the points of series winning today and thus they will secured 30 points to suppress England by virtue of net run rate.

Tigers bowling surge aided to humiliate West Indies on January 20 by six wickets and on January 22 by seven wickets to secure title with one match to go. Today's match therefore, is a dead-rubber in black and white. But both the sides must be looking for valuable Super League points.

Shakib Al Hasan, the Man of the Match in the starter and Mehidy Miraz, the Player of the Match in the following game, alongside Cutter Master Mustafizur Rahman and Young sensation Hasan Mahmud will get Mohammad Saifuddin in the bowling troop. Saifuddin missed earlier games since he was not fully fit to bowl, is going to replace Rubel Hossain in the playing eleven. Spinning all-rounder Mahadi Hasan possibly will be capped to rest Mahmudullah Riyad. Bangladesh bowling troop therefore, will be more unplayable for guests. Debut of Shoriful Islam as the replacement of similar left arm speedster Mustafizur Rahman must not be a surprising inclusion.

From batting perspective, skipper Tamim Iqbal will open Bangladesh innings pairing with Liton Das like other matches. Nazmul Hossain Shanto will continue at 3 followed by Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar make the strong Tigers batting line-up. Mahadi, Miraz and Saifuddin are also handy with the bat at down-order.

West Indies in the contrary, had appeared in the 1st match awarding six new caps, capped one more in the 2nd and possibly will be capped couple more today to find the right combination. Caribbean management must be looking some performances from the seniors to see the other side of the coin. The only visiting player shone so far is young spinner Akeal Hosein, who had a dreamy debut with three scalps and took one more in the following game. The urge to do well among others is key for West Indies today ensure a consolidating win.

Today's win of Bangladesh will ensure 3rd whitewash for West Indies against Tigers. It'll be the 4th consecutive and 6th accumulated bilateral title for Tigers against West Indian. Hosts will remain unbeaten for eight ODIs in a row prior to seal the victory today.

Weather forecast shows sunny day for cricket but heavy cold wind and fog will make the tasks of fielding side tough as the game progress. So, toss winning captain might prefer to bowl first in flat ZACS wicket since batting in 2nd innings won eight times from 10 of the matches taken place so far.









