Windies eye ODI super league points despite losing series against Tigers



West Indies' cricket players attend a practice session at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Sunday. photo: AFP

The match should be turned out to be dead rubber following Bangladesh's unassailable 2-0 lead but the ODI super league ensured no match is meaningless at this moment.

For both Bangladesh and West Indies, the series is their first of the ICC ODI super league. While Bangladesh is currently in No. 3 position with 20 points in the league, West Indies is yet to open their account.

Bangladesh could take them to second spot, eliminating England in terms of ne-run-rate if they win the third game too.

Caribbean coach Phil Simmons said they would be serious about their business to gain 10 points in addition of avoiding the whitewash.

"We came here for 30 points but we still have chance to get 10 points in this competition," Phil Simmons said.

"But most of all, just the improvement. We have got from 122 to 148, but we need to get into the 230-250, so that we can be competitive. Give the bowlers something to bowl at, and show mettle in that aspect. But definitely ten points would be the ultimate," he said.

West Indies which came here without their top 12 players, had to hand debut to seven players in first two matches. Apart from leg-spinner Akeal Hosein and opener Kjorn Ottley, no one can impress that much but according to Simmons, it's the debutants' best chance to make their case stronger for the 2023 World Cup.

"It means more to the team than to me. It is the chance for the guys to show what they can do at this level. It is a chance for them to put their name in the hat for 2023, and Sri Lanka and later down the year. It is good to see what people are made of," Simmons remarked.

While West Indies ODI team is playing the series, the Test team isn't sitting idle, Simmons said, adding that they had already adjusted with the environment and looking for a good result in the two-match Test series.

The visiting side's Test team will play a three-day warm-up game from January 29-31 at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram as part of their preparation for the Test series.

"Except the five who are with the ODI team, the other ten have been working very hard on their game. So it will be good to see them in the practice game, where they are at," he said.

"It will mean a lot to each player. Playing in these conditions and the environment we are in, you have to get strong than just playing a cricket match. We will see who are the strong ones, and we will see who leads from the front. There are few new guys there, so we will have a few new caps also. So let's see who takes up the challenge and who comes out best in the two Tests," Simmons

concluded. -BSS







