

Two SC lawyers appointed Addl Attorneys General

President Md Abdul Hamid appointed the two lawyers to the posts.

A notification signed by Law Ministry Secretary Md Golam Sarwar was published in this regard on Sunday.

Before the appointment the two posts of additional attorneys general had remained vacant for more than three months after the then additional attorneys general Murad Reza and Momtaz Uddin Fakir resigned on October 11 last year.

Newly-appointed additional attorney general Sheikh Morshed contested for the secretary post of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election as an Awami League-backed candidate in 2018.

On the other hand, Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury is a partner of the law firm 'Sheikh & Chowdhury'. Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is another partner of the firm.

On October 11 last year, additional attorneys general Murad Reza and Momotaz Uddin Fakir submitted their resignations to the President showing their personal difficulties.

The resignations came two days after the government appointed SCBA President AM Amin Uddin as the country' Attorney General.

The position of attorney general felt vacant following the death of Mahbubey Alam from Covid-19 at the age of 71 on September 27 in 2020.

Mahbubey Alam, appointed attorney general in 2009, served in the position for more than 11 years. Murad Reza was appointed as an additional attorney general on March 27 in 2009, while Momotaz on July 20 in 2010.

At present, there are the attorney general, three additional attorneys general, 65 deputy attorneys general and 151 assistant attorneys general in the Attorney General's office. The government on Sunday appointed two Supreme Court lawyers, Sheikh Mohammad Morshed and Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury, as additional attorneys general.President Md Abdul Hamid appointed the two lawyers to the posts.A notification signed by Law Ministry Secretary Md Golam Sarwar was published in this regard on Sunday.Before the appointment the two posts of additional attorneys general had remained vacant for more than three months after the then additional attorneys general Murad Reza and Momtaz Uddin Fakir resigned on October 11 last year.Newly-appointed additional attorney general Sheikh Morshed contested for the secretary post of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election as an Awami League-backed candidate in 2018.On the other hand, Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury is a partner of the law firm 'Sheikh & Chowdhury'. Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is another partner of the firm.On October 11 last year, additional attorneys general Murad Reza and Momotaz Uddin Fakir submitted their resignations to the President showing their personal difficulties.The resignations came two days after the government appointed SCBA President AM Amin Uddin as the country' Attorney General.The position of attorney general felt vacant following the death of Mahbubey Alam from Covid-19 at the age of 71 on September 27 in 2020.Mahbubey Alam, appointed attorney general in 2009, served in the position for more than 11 years. Murad Reza was appointed as an additional attorney general on March 27 in 2009, while Momotaz on July 20 in 2010.At present, there are the attorney general, three additional attorneys general, 65 deputy attorneys general and 151 assistant attorneys general in the Attorney General's office.