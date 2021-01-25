Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Two SC lawyers appointed Addl Attorneys General

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

Two SC lawyers appointed Addl Attorneys General

Two SC lawyers appointed Addl Attorneys General

The government on Sunday appointed two Supreme Court lawyers, Sheikh Mohammad Morshed and Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury, as additional attorneys general.
President Md Abdul Hamid appointed the two lawyers to the posts.
A notification signed by Law Ministry Secretary Md Golam Sarwar was published in this regard on Sunday.
Before the appointment the two posts of additional attorneys general had remained vacant for more than three months after the then additional attorneys general Murad Reza and Momtaz Uddin Fakir resigned on October 11 last year.
Newly-appointed additional attorney general Sheikh Morshed contested for the secretary post of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election as an Awami League-backed candidate in 2018.
On the other hand, Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury is a partner of the law firm 'Sheikh & Chowdhury'. Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is another partner of the firm.
On October 11 last year, additional attorneys general Murad Reza and Momotaz Uddin Fakir submitted their resignations to the President showing their personal difficulties.
The resignations came two days after the government appointed SCBA President AM Amin Uddin as the country' Attorney General.
The position of attorney general felt vacant following the death of Mahbubey Alam from Covid-19 at the age of 71 on September 27 in 2020.
Mahbubey Alam, appointed attorney general in 2009, served in the position for more than 11 years. Murad Reza was appointed as an additional attorney general on March 27 in 2009, while Momotaz on July 20 in 2010.
At present, there are the attorney general, three additional attorneys general, 65 deputy attorneys general and 151 assistant attorneys general in the Attorney General's office.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two SC lawyers appointed Addl Attorneys General
Dipon Murder Verdict on Feb 10
Lalmonirhat lynching: HC rejects bail pleas of 4 accused
Two more Kashimpur  Jail officials withdrawn
SC scraps HC order granting Preoty bail
Travel ban on ex-edn secy stayed
Bangladesh to buy Myanmar rice, putting aside Rohingya crisis
President for focusing on research


Latest News
Vaccination drive to commence with 7 million shots in the bank
Late JaPa chairman Ershad relieved from Maj Gen Manzoor murder case
Chinese and Indian troops 'in new border clash'
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
ACC quizes PK Halder's girlfriend Abantika
Bill governing business of travel agencies passed in JS
Man crushed under train in Netrakona
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: analysis
Mexican president Lopez Obrador contracts COVID-19
Michael Madhusudan Dutt’s 197th birth anniv being observed
Most Read News
Govt approves antibody test for coronavirus
Syria-returnee militant held in Dhaka
Fire at Kamalapur RMG factory brought under control
RMG factory catches fire in Kamalapur
Kashimpur Jail's Senior Jail Super, Jailer withdrawn
Country sees 20 more COVID-19 deaths
Two killed in Munshiganj road mishap
Regular classes for X, XII students, once a week for rest
College student killed in Rajshahi
JS passes 3 amendment bills to publish HSC results
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft