Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:43 PM
Dipon Murder Verdict on Feb 10

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

The judgement of Jagriti Prokashani publisher Faisal Arefin Dipon murder case will be delivered on February 10.
Judge M Majibur Rahman of Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal on Sunday fixed the date after hearing the arguments of both the sides.
The Tribunal on October 13 in 2019, framed charges against eight members of the banned militant outfit, Ansar al Islam, previously known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) including sacked Maj Ziaul Haque, in the case.
On November 15 in 2018, Investigation Officer and detective branch Assistant Commissioner Fazlur Rahman submitted the charge sheet against the eight accused.
The accused are sacked Maj Ziaul Huque, 50, Moinul Hasan Shamim, 24, Md Abdus Sabur, 23, Khairul Islam, 24, Md Abu Siddique Sohel, 34, Md Mozammel Hossain Saimon, 25, Md Sheikh Abdullah, 27, and Akram Hossain alias Hasib, 28. Of them, Zia and Akram are still at large while the six others are in jail.
Of the eight, six already have given confessional statements in the case.
Jagriti Prokashani publisher Dipon was hacked to death at his Aziz Super Market office on November 31 in 2016. His wife Razia Rahman filed the case on that day with Shahbagh Police Station. The Tribunal recorded statements of 23 prosecution witnesses including complainant of the case.


