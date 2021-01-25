Lalmonirhat lynching: HC rejects bail pleas of 4 accused

The High Court (HC) on Sunday rejected bail petitions of four accused in the case filed over for beating Abu Yunus Md Shahidunnabi Jewel to death after accusing him of disrespecting the holy Quran in Lalmonirhat on October 29 last year.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the rejection order after hearing on the bail petitions filed by the four accused. The four accused are Md Ashraful Islam, Md Bayezid Bostami, Md Abdur Rahim and Md Helal Uddin.





