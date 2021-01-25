Two more Kashimpur  Jail officials withdrawn

Kashimpur Central Jail-1 Senior Jail Superintendent Ratna Roy and jailer Noor Mohammad Mridha have been withdrawn in connection with allowing a prisoner to meet a woman in a prison official's cabin on January 6.

Hallmark General Manager (GM) Tushar Ahmed allegedly met a woman in the cabin of a prison official inside the jail.

Brig Gen M Mominur Rahman Mamun, Inspector General (IG) of Prisons, said, "So far, we've withdrawn five officials over the incident. They have all been attached to the headquarters."

Earlier on Saturday, Deputy Jailer Md Golam Saklain, Sergeant Instructor Md Abdul Bari and Assistant Chief Jailer Md Khalilur Rahman were withdrawn.

The incident took place on January 6. But it came to light on Friday after a TV channel aired the CCTV footage where prisoner Tushar Ahmed was seen strolling in the office area of the prison. After a few minutes, a woman entered into the prison from outside with two youths around 12:55pm. Deputy Jailer Saklain received her and left the place.



