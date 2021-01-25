|
Suspected Militant’s Wife
SC scraps HC order granting Preoty bail
Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 28
|
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday scrapped a High Court order that granted bail to Shaila Sharmin Preoty, wife of suspected militant Nurul Islam Marjan, in a case filed over links with militant and terrorist activities.
Nurul Islam Marjan, 30, an operational commander of Gulshan terror attack was killed on January 5 in 2017 in an alleged gunfight with the police's counter-terrorism unit in Dhaka's Mohammadpur area.