Travel ban on ex-edn secy stayed

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Sunday stayed the High Court order that imposed a travel ban on former education secretary Nazrul Islam (NI) Khan for his alleged connection with much-talked about Prashanta Kumar Halder.

NI Khan is the former education sectary. He is among 25 people against whom the HC issued travel ban on January 5.

On the same day, the HC also ordered the government to restrain them to leave the country till further order. Chamber judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the HC order after hearing a petition filed by NI Khan on January 19 seeking stay on his ban order.

The HC earlier on Thursday refused to lift NI Khan's international travel ban after hearing an application filed by People's Leasing Financial Services Limited.

On January 5, the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Ahmed Sohel issued travel ban against the 25 persons after hearing an application filed by five 'cheated investors' of People's Leasing and Financial Services, a financial institution.

The applicants are former chief justice Mustafa Kamal's daughter Nashid Kamal and Raziul Hasan, Samia Binte Mahbub, Md Tariqul Islam and Showkatur Rahman.









