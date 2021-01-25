President for focusing on research

President M Abdul Hamid on Sunday asked the authority concerned of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) to focus on research activities simultaneously the general education.

"Focus on research activities simultaneously the general education at the university" so that the students can cope with the world competition, the President said as BUP Vice-Chancellor (VC) Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.

Expressing satisfaction over the overall activities of BUP, the President said the BUP has already earned a reputation for its different activities. -BSS







