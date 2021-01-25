Video
Amit Shah promises infiltrator-free, flood-free Assam, skips CAA

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

KOKRAJHAR/NALBARI, Jan 24: The BJP, with its allies, will form the next Assam government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today, promising to make the state "violence-free", "infiltrator-free", and "flood-free".
He based his forecast on the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) victory his party scored last December in alliance with the hardliner United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). Speaking in Kokrajhar today, he also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on ensuring the political and cultural welfare of the state's indigenous communities.
After handing over government financial grants to those who had lost their lives in the Bodoland movement, Shah said a year had passed since the Bodoland Accord was signed and now that elections to the BTC had taken place peacefully, the region would prosper.
"Now Bodoland will start walking on the path of development. Once this region saw a blood bath. Now it will see maximum development," he said expressing immense satisfaction at the rally he was addressing in Kokrajhar. He assured those gathered that, in a few years, Bodoland would be the most developed area in Assam.
Shah is in Assam as part of a two-day visit to the region. He spoke a day after PM Modi himself visited Assam's Sivasagar district to attend a ceremony where he handed over more than one lakh land titles to members of the state's indigenous communities. Like the Prime Minister, Shah, too, refrained from saying anything about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Passed in by Parliament in December 2019, CAA set a cut-off date of December 2014 to grant citizenship on persecuted minorities from India's neighbourhood. The new law set off a huge uproar in Assam, a state that has for years borne the brunt of illegal immigration. Even as Shah spoke today, activists of the All Assam Students' Union burnt copies of CAA as part of its protests across the state against Shah and Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state.    -NDTV


