Monday, 25 January, 2021, 1:43 PM
Two more aides of PK Halder held

Published : Monday, 25 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday arrested two more close associates of Prashanta Kumar Halder, known as PK halder, who allegedly laundered Tk 10,000 crore from four non-banking financial institutions.
ACC source said, "Ujjal Kumar Nandi, former Chairman of People's Leasing and Fiancial Service Limited (PLFSL), and Rashedul Haque, former MD of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) were arrested after they provided important information about PK Halder money embezzlement during an ACC interrogation on Sunday."


