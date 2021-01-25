New Faridpur BCL president allegedly married

FARIDPUR, Jan 24: A married young man has been made president of the newly-announced 25-member committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Faridpur unit, alleged a faction of the student front.

Three members of the committee are accused of being involved in the attack on the residence of Awami League's Faridpur unit president, claimed the disgruntled faction.

BCL's central body gave partial approval to the 25-member committee led by President Tamjidul Rashid Chowdhury Riyan and General Secretary Faim Ahmed on Jan 19 for one year.

Ten BCL activists, including former organising secretary Asif Imtiaz and publicity secretary Sajidul Islam, sent the written complaint to BCL central committee, central Awami League, the party's Faridpur unit and Faridpur Press Club.

Riyan has rejected the allegation brought against him.

"I'm not married," he said. "My family is pro-AL and my brother-in-law did not hold any post when he got married."

BCL's central committee General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee said the allegation about Riyan being married is false. -UNB



