Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin Feb 9

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

WASHINGTON, Jan 23: The impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump will begin February 9 under a deal reached Friday by top Senate leaders - delaying by two weeks the high-stakes proceedings over whether Trump incited the violent Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.
The agreement was
made by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-NY, and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., following a standoff over the timing of the trial, which could permanently bar Trump from holding public office.
The House of Representatives is due to formally deliver to the Senate on Monday the impeachment charge accusing Trump of inciting an insurrection, a move that ordinarily would have triggered the beginning of the trial within a day. The charge stems from Trump's incendiary speech to supporters before they stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a rampage that delayed the formal congressional certification of Biden's election victory and left five people dead, including a police officer.
Schumer said the new timeline will allow the Senate to move quickly on key Biden appointees and other tasks while giving House lawmakers who will prosecute the case and Trump's team more time to prepare for the trial.
The timeline was a compromise after McConnell had asked the Democratic-led House to delay sending the charge until next Thursday, and called on Schumer to postpone the trial until mid-February to give Trump more time to prepare a defence.
Doug Andres, a spokesman for McConnell, said the senator was pleased Democrats had given Trump's defence more time, and laid out a timeline that could have the trial begin as soon as Feb. 9. "This is a win for due process and fairness," Andres said.
Under the timeline, House impeachment managers will file their pre-trial brief and Trump's defence team will file an answer to the impeachment charge on Feb. 2, and each side will respond to those filings on Feb. 8.
Trump on Jan. 13 became the first U.S. president to have been impeached twice. The Senate acquitted him last year in the previous trial focused on Trump's request that Ukraine investigate Biden and his son. Trump's presidential term ended on Wednesday.
Conviction in the Senate would require a two-thirds vote - meaning 17 of Trump's fellow Republicans would have to vote against him. A conviction would clear the way for a second vote, requiring a simple majority, to bar Trump from holding office again.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday found a slim majority of Americans believe Trump should be convicted and barred from holding public office. The responses were almost entirely along party lines, with nine out of 10 Democrats wanting Trump convicted and less than two in 10 Republicans agreeing.
Trump has said he may seek the presidency again in 2024. His fate could depend on McConnell, whose position is likely to influence other Republicans. McConnell said this week that the mob that attacked the Capitol was "fed lies" and "provoked by the president and other powerful people."
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters earlier in the day that the Senate should be able to move forward with both the trial and Biden's agenda, beginning with his call for $1.9 trillion of fresh COVID-19 assistance for Americans and the U.S. economy. "What cannot be delayed through this process is his proposal to get relief to the American people at this time of crisis," Psaki said.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, said the agreement between Schumer and McConnell was "fair to all concerned."  "It allows the president's defence team adequate time to prepare and for the sake of the country, it moves the process forward," Graham said.
Senate rules had called for an impeachment trial to begin at 1 p.m. on the day after the single article of impeachment was delivered to Senate, except for Sundays. The deal came even as Schumer and McConnell struggled to assert control in a chamber divided 50-50, with Democrats holding a majority thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.
McConnell has insisted that Democrats provide a guarantee that they will not end what is known as the legislative filibuster, which enables the minority Republicans to put up procedural hurdles for legislation sought by Biden.
Schumer rejected McConnell's demand on Friday as "unacceptable." Schumer became the chamber's leader this week after Democrats won two Georgia U.S. Senate runoff elections earlier in the month.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK coronavirus strain may be more deadly: Johnson
Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin Feb 9
Both give top priority to removal of water-logging from Ctg city
PM begins C-19 vaccination Wednesday
Larry King dies aged 87
Resentment over demolition of houses sans compensation
Covid-19 death toll crosses 8,000-mark
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
BPL Football: Police FC taste first victory beating Uttar Baridhara 1-0
Bangladesh–India Joint Steering Committee on power meets in Dhaka
Population below poverty line doubled: Survey
The worst stereotypes about India
Fabric facemasks still work against virus variants: WHO
Russia arrests over 350 protesters rallying for Navalny’s release
Mamata refuses to speak at Netaji event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
BCB provides NOC to all players for T10 sans Taskin
LC opening timeframe for rice import by private sector extended till Jan 31
Bangabandhu’s daughter giving shelter to homeless people: Hasan
Most Read News
4 of a family burnt alive in N'ganj fire
Country's COVID death toll surpasses 8,000
66,189 homeless families get houses
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Dense fog damages Boro seedbeds in Rajshahi
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Thank you India
Agronomic feasibility of growing Chia in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft