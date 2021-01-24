Both give top priority to removal of water-logging from Ctg city

CHATTOGRAM Jan 23: Mayor candidates of Awami League and BNP in the upcoming Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls announced their election manifestos on Saturday.

The ruling AL mayoral candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury announced his election manifesto at Bangabandhu Hall of Chattogram Press Club while the BNP mayoral candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain announced his manifesto at a hotel at Jamalkhan.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury announced his manifesto with 37 pledges while Shahadat Hussain made nine commitments.

Both the mayor candidates gave priority to the removal of water-logging. Former all mayors also committed to free Chattogram from the curse of water-logging, but with little effect so far.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury announced his election manifesto with the promise to solve the problem of water-logging as well as to build Chattogram a smart mega city.

He also committed to ensure accountability at every level of the city corporation management to keep it free from corruption, muscle power, influence as well as to provide best services to the city people.

In the manifesto, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury stressed on enhancing quality in education in all institutions in the city corporation, reducing water pollution, protecting hills, introducing Wi-Fi services in city, developing e-government system and decreasing traffic congestion.

While talking to the journalists, Rezaul Karim said he will give top priority to water-logging problem in the city, if voted to power.

Describing his plans, Rezaul promised that he would make the Chattogram "A Rupashi Chattogram", though having all possibilities, the port city is lacking behind.

Other pledges include, ensuring public safety, protection of Karnaphuli River from pollution, improvement of health service, ensuring clean city, construction of dumping stations, digital Chattogram, launching city bus for women, reducing accommodation problem, ensuring non-stop power supply, development of sports and entertainment facilities, modern public toilets, reducing poverty, children friendly city, establishing Engineering Material and Equipment Testing Laboratory.

AL Adviser and VC of Premier University DR Anupam Sen, Former VC of Cahttogram University Prof Anwarul Azim Arif, AL Religious Affairs Secretary Advocate Sirajul Mustafa, Chattogram AL Acting President Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, General Secretary and former Mayor AJM Nasiruddin, Vice President Ibrahim Hussain Chowdhury, South District AL General Secretary Mafizur Rahman and North District AL General Secretary Sheikh Ataur Rahman were, among others, present. .

BNP mayoral candidate Dr Shahadat Hussain announced his election manifesto giving priority to removal of water-logging problem as well as to develop Chattogram as a world class city.

The mayoral candidate made the pledges while unveiling his 9-point manifesto at a local hotel in the afternoon.

In the manifesto, Shahadat highlighted removal of water-logging problem, standard educational facilities, improvement of health services, residential problems and digitisation of the city. He also promised not to enhance holding taxes of the residential holdings.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, member of BNP Standing Committee, Joint Secretary General HabibunNabi Khan Sohel, Organising Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim, Publicity Secretary Shaiduddin Chowdhury Anni, Chattogram City BNP member- secretary Abul Haskem Bakkar and South District BNP Convenor Abu Sufian were present.







