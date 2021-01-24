PM begins C-19 vaccination Wednesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate Covid-19 vaccination programme on January 27 where a nurse will receive Covid-19 vaccine first in the country.

Health Secretary Abdul Mannan disclosed this at a programme in the Kidney Hospital in the city on Saturday.

The Health Secretary said, "On January 27, a health worker of Kurmitola General Hospital will receive the vaccine jab along with 25 people from other professions. The list will include doctors, nurses, freedom fighters, teachers, police, army, journalists and other professionals.

Besides, the next day on January 28, some 400 to 500 more people will be vaccinated at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Mugda General Hospital, Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital, added the Secretary.

The government will start a nationwide vaccination programme on February 8, he further added.

However, the vaccination programme begins with the consignment of 20 lakh

doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, gifted by India last Thursday.







