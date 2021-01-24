Covid-19 death toll crosses 8,000-mark

With 22 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, the death toll from the deadly virus in the country crossed 8,000-mark, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths is now 8,003 and the death rate stands at 1.51 per cent. As many as 436 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the period, bringing the number of virus cases in the country to 531,326

Besides, 338 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 475,899 with an 89.57 per cent recovery rate,

A total of 11,007 samples were tested at 200 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,541,389 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Among the 22 deceased on Saturday, 17 were men and five were women. All of them died at different hospitals across the country. Eighteen of them died in Dhaka, three in Chattogram and one in Barishal divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,064 of the total deceased were men and 1,939 were women.

Among the total 8,003 fatalities, 4,452 deaths occurred in Dhaka Division, 1,466 in Chattogram, 456 in Rajshahi, 545 in Khulna, 241 in Barishal, 301 in Sylhet, 355 in Rangpur and 187 in Mymensingh divisions.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some, 2,118,140 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 98,821,401 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.














