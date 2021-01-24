Govt asks schools, colleges to get ready for reopening



The country's educational institutions, which were closed due to the Corona pandemic, may reopen in February.

The Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) on Friday issued directives to the heads of schools, colleges, higher secondary and higher secfb/edited/masudondary level higher education institutions asking them to complete preparations to open educational institutions.

The DSHE has directed the educational institutions to ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff by February 4.

To this end, 'Guide Lines' have been prepared to prepare the educational institutions.

According to the guideline, all educational institutions have to ensure the health and safety of their students, officials and employees by February 4. So that all the educational institutions across the country can be re-opened only after getting the order of the higher authorities.

Authorities were also urged to take steps to create a clean, safe and happy environment in the educational institution.

Earlier on Thursday, a virtual joint meeting was held with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, Minister of State for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain and Deputy Education Minister Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel and also senior officials from the two ministries were present at that meeting.

Sources said they are planning to bring class-10 and class-12 students back to schools and colleges. The students will sit for next year's SSC and HSC exams.

Classes for SSC candidates will be held from February to April and for HSC students from February to May. The government is planning to hold the SSC exams in June and the HSC exams in July or August if the Covid-19 situation in the country does not deteriorate.

Usually, the SSC exams start on February 1 and the HSC exams on April 1 every year. This year's exams will be held based on curtailed syllabuses.

Teachers will also be instructed to attend regular educational institutions from next Saturday.







