Study finds carcinogenic chemicals in capital’s water supply

A recent study of Dhaka's water supply has found the presence of a number of toxic chemicals, including carcinogenic compounds, posing risks to public health in the capital.

According to the PFAS Bangladesh Situation Report 2020, traces of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) were found from samples taken from two specific areas of the capital and one from its surrounding area.

Stockholm Convention Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) Review Committee in 2017 established the link between PFOA and serious illnesses in humans, including high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, kidney cancer, and pregnancy-induced hypertension, while PFOS has been identified as extremely persistent and has shown no degradation under any environmental condition that has been tested.

These two chemicals along with other PFAS together cause more dangerous effects in human health.

The study was carried out by the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) and water samples were taken from Dhaka's Lalmatia and Banani areas and Savar's Panpara Bazar in 2019, which were tested at Brown University in the United States.

Both PFOA and PFOS are in the polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals group.







