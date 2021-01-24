Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Study finds carcinogenic chemicals in capital’s water supply

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

A recent study of Dhaka's water supply has found the presence of a number of toxic chemicals, including carcinogenic compounds, posing risks to public health in the capital.
According to the PFAS Bangladesh Situation Report 2020, traces of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) were found from samples taken from two specific areas of the capital and one from its surrounding area.
Stockholm Convention Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) Review Committee in 2017 established the link between PFOA and serious illnesses in humans, including high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, kidney     cancer, and pregnancy-induced hypertension, while PFOS has been identified as extremely persistent and has shown no degradation under any environmental condition that has been tested.
These two chemicals along with other PFAS together cause more dangerous effects in human health.
The study was carried out by the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) and water samples were taken from Dhaka's Lalmatia and Banani areas and Savar's Panpara Bazar in 2019, which were tested at Brown University in the United States.
Both PFOA and PFOS are in the polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) chemicals group.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK coronavirus strain may be more deadly: Johnson
Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin Feb 9
Both give top priority to removal of water-logging from Ctg city
PM begins C-19 vaccination Wednesday
Larry King dies aged 87
Resentment over demolition of houses sans compensation
Covid-19 death toll crosses 8,000-mark
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
BPL Football: Police FC taste first victory beating Uttar Baridhara 1-0
Bangladesh–India Joint Steering Committee on power meets in Dhaka
Population below poverty line doubled: Survey
The worst stereotypes about India
Fabric facemasks still work against virus variants: WHO
Russia arrests over 350 protesters rallying for Navalny’s release
Mamata refuses to speak at Netaji event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
BCB provides NOC to all players for T10 sans Taskin
LC opening timeframe for rice import by private sector extended till Jan 31
Bangabandhu’s daughter giving shelter to homeless people: Hasan
Most Read News
4 of a family burnt alive in N'ganj fire
Country's COVID death toll surpasses 8,000
66,189 homeless families get houses
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Dense fog damages Boro seedbeds in Rajshahi
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Thank you India
Agronomic feasibility of growing Chia in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft