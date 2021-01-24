Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

No bigger festival than giving new homes to the homeless: Hasina

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

No bigger festival than giving new homes to the homeless: Hasina

No bigger festival than giving new homes to the homeless: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the gifting of homes to the homeless and landless people of Bangladesh marks the biggest festival in Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Hasina handed over the keys to the new homes for 66,189 homeless families via video conference on Saturday.
Speaking at the event, which was joined by people from 492 Upazilas, Hasina said, "There can be no bigger festival for the people of Bangladesh," she said.
"When these people start living      in these houses, the souls of my parents will be at peace -- the souls of millions of martyrs will find peace -- because my father's goal was to put a smile on the faces of these people."
Noting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Hasina continued: "I very much wanted to present the property deeds to you. But that could not be done due to the coronavirus."
"Still I think we were able to attend this programme in such a manner due to the digitalisation of the country. We are working for people at every level. We will establish residences for everyone, that is our goal."
As many as 66,189 of around 875,000 shelterless people were given homes under the programme in line with Hasina's declaration that no one will be left homeless in Mujib Year.
"Being able to give homes to so many people in one day is a huge achievement. Not one person will be without a home in this time of the Mujib Year and the golden jubilee of our independence."
Thanking everyone involved in turning this initiative a reality, Hasina said, "The combined efforts of the administration and public representatives helped us accomplish such a great feat."
"The tasks were completed so swiftly because those in the administration were involved directly. Everyone worked together and providing homes to so many people at a time is unprecedented."
The designs of the houses under the project were chosen by Hasina herself. Each house will include two bedrooms, a balcony, a kitchen and a toilet with the assurance of electricity and drinking water.
The government also moved to provide these families with jobs to sustain themselves.
Along with homes, they will be given ownership of the lands, with the government is handing each of the families the land registration deeds.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK coronavirus strain may be more deadly: Johnson
Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin Feb 9
Both give top priority to removal of water-logging from Ctg city
PM begins C-19 vaccination Wednesday
Larry King dies aged 87
Resentment over demolition of houses sans compensation
Covid-19 death toll crosses 8,000-mark
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
BPL Football: Police FC taste first victory beating Uttar Baridhara 1-0
Bangladesh–India Joint Steering Committee on power meets in Dhaka
Population below poverty line doubled: Survey
The worst stereotypes about India
Fabric facemasks still work against virus variants: WHO
Russia arrests over 350 protesters rallying for Navalny’s release
Mamata refuses to speak at Netaji event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
BCB provides NOC to all players for T10 sans Taskin
LC opening timeframe for rice import by private sector extended till Jan 31
Bangabandhu’s daughter giving shelter to homeless people: Hasan
Most Read News
4 of a family burnt alive in N'ganj fire
Country's COVID death toll surpasses 8,000
66,189 homeless families get houses
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Dense fog damages Boro seedbeds in Rajshahi
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Thank you India
Agronomic feasibility of growing Chia in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft