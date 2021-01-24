

No bigger festival than giving new homes to the homeless: Hasina

Hasina handed over the keys to the new homes for 66,189 homeless families via video conference on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, which was joined by people from 492 Upazilas, Hasina said, "There can be no bigger festival for the people of Bangladesh," she said.

"When these people start living in these houses, the souls of my parents will be at peace -- the souls of millions of martyrs will find peace -- because my father's goal was to put a smile on the faces of these people."

Noting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Hasina continued: "I very much wanted to present the property deeds to you. But that could not be done due to the coronavirus."

"Still I think we were able to attend this programme in such a manner due to the digitalisation of the country. We are working for people at every level. We will establish residences for everyone, that is our goal."

As many as 66,189 of around 875,000 shelterless people were given homes under the programme in line with Hasina's declaration that no one will be left homeless in Mujib Year.

"Being able to give homes to so many people in one day is a huge achievement. Not one person will be without a home in this time of the Mujib Year and the golden jubilee of our independence."

Thanking everyone involved in turning this initiative a reality, Hasina said, "The combined efforts of the administration and public representatives helped us accomplish such a great feat."

"The tasks were completed so swiftly because those in the administration were involved directly. Everyone worked together and providing homes to so many people at a time is unprecedented."

The designs of the houses under the project were chosen by Hasina herself. Each house will include two bedrooms, a balcony, a kitchen and a toilet with the assurance of electricity and drinking water.

The government also moved to provide these families with jobs to sustain themselves.

Along with homes, they will be given ownership of the lands, with the government is handing each of the families the land registration deeds. -bdnews24.com







