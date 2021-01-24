Institutions, students hit by Rohingya influx need rehabilitation: CCNF

Cox's Bazar, Jan 23: The Cox's Bazar CSO-NGO Forum (CCNF), a platform of local NGOs and civil societies, on Saturday called upon all concerned to take up special rehabilitation programmes for local educational institutions and students in Cox's Bazar affected by the Rohingya influx.

In a press release, the network of 50 local NGOs and civil society organisations active in the promotion of development and human rights in Cox's Bazar, made the call ahead of the International education day, which will be observed on Sunday. It also recommended the introduction of education for Rohingyas with Myanmar curriculum to make Rohingya repatriation sustainable.

According to the press release, some local education institutions were initially used as temporary barracks for military personnel at the beginning of the Rohingya influx in 2017, and many Rohingyas also took refuge in various institutions. As a result, these institutions shut down their activities for a few months. -UNB