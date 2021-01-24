Journo Altaf Mahmud’s 5th death anniv today



A few days later, he underwent a surgery at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on January 21, 2017 and died on January 24 in the ICU of the hospital. -BSS The fifth death anniversary of noted journalist Altaf Mahmud, also former president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), will be observed on Sunday.Marking the day, his family members will arrange different programmes, including doa and milad mahfil at his family residence in the city, his son Asif Mahmud Topu, senior reporter of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), said.Mahmud served as the president and secretary general of BFUJ and DUJ for different periods.He started his career in journalism in 1970s. Mahmud worked as the chief reporter of a weekly journal 'Saptahik Khabar' for a long time. Besides, he served different newspapers, including the 'Dainik Khobar', the 'Daily Destiny' and the 'Daily Orhonitir Kagoj' in different capacities.A few days later, he underwent a surgery at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on January 21, 2017 and died on January 24 in the ICU of the hospital. -BSS