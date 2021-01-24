Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Journo Altaf Mahmud’s 5th death anniv today

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

Journo Altaf Mahmud’s 5th death anniv today

Journo Altaf Mahmud’s 5th death anniv today

The fifth death anniversary of noted journalist Altaf Mahmud, also former president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), will be observed on Sunday.
Marking the day, his family members will arrange different programmes, including doa and milad mahfil at his family residence in the city, his son Asif Mahmud Topu, senior reporter of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), said.
Mahmud served as the president and secretary general of BFUJ and DUJ for different periods.
He started his career in journalism in 1970s. Mahmud worked as the chief reporter of a weekly journal 'Saptahik Khabar' for a long time. Besides, he served different newspapers, including the 'Dainik Khobar', the 'Daily Destiny' and the 'Daily Orhonitir Kagoj' in different capacities.
A few days later, he underwent a surgery at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital on January 21, 2017 and died on January 24 in the ICU of the hospital.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Journo Altaf Mahmud’s 5th death anniv today
Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Issa bin Youssef Al-Duhailan
Online film screening begins in city
DNCC opens Udayachal Park cum playground in Mohammadpur
Couple, children burnt to death in Narayanganj
RCC to label 1,800 trees in Rajshahi city
BD produces 86.39m kgs of made-tea
4 centres ready for C-19 vaccination in Rajshahi


Latest News
BPL Football: Police FC taste first victory beating Uttar Baridhara 1-0
Bangladesh–India Joint Steering Committee on power meets in Dhaka
Population below poverty line doubled: Survey
The worst stereotypes about India
Fabric facemasks still work against virus variants: WHO
Russia arrests over 350 protesters rallying for Navalny’s release
Mamata refuses to speak at Netaji event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
BCB provides NOC to all players for T10 sans Taskin
LC opening timeframe for rice import by private sector extended till Jan 31
Bangabandhu’s daughter giving shelter to homeless people: Hasan
Most Read News
4 of a family burnt alive in N'ganj fire
Country's COVID death toll surpasses 8,000
66,189 homeless families get houses
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Dense fog damages Boro seedbeds in Rajshahi
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Thank you India
Agronomic feasibility of growing Chia in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft