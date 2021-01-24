Video
latest
Home City News

Online film screening begins in city

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

An online film screening event titled 'Berlinale Spotlight World Cinema Fund' will begin at Goethe-Institut in the capital on Friday.
World Cinema Fund (WCF) initiated the film screening series in South Asia (India, Paistan, Srilanka and Bangladesh), said a press release on Saturday.
The online series will showcase outstanding international productions in the next four months. In addition to the sessions, each screening will be followed by a live QA Talk with the filmmakers moderated by award-winning auteur Director Kamar Ahmad Simon from Bangladesh.
Kamar himself has been awarded with WCF for his upcoming film 'Shikolbaha' (Iron Stream). All the films have been carefully picked from more than two hundred WCF awarded films. The selected bundle has already been in official selection of many international festivals and made notable audience reception for their cinematic brilliance.    -UNB


