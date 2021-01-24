DNCC opens Udayachal Park cum playground in Mohammadpur

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Saturday opened the Udayachal Park and Playground at Mohammadpur's Iqbal Road area in the city.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam inaugurated the park-cum-playground around AT 9.30am as the chief guest, said a DNCC press release here.

Indian High Commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon and local lawmaker Md Sadek Khan addressed the inaugural function as special guests, the release added.

Addressing the function, Atiqul said the DNCC authority is revamping and developing playgrounds and parks in different areas of the city corporation being encouraged by the family of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as his (Bangabandhu's) family was a sports loving one.

Noting that it is the expectation of all that the Dhaka city would be developed, the DNCC mayor said, "Everywhere we are finding the illegal grabbers wherever we want to take development projects. But we have to ensure beautiful playground, canals and roads for the next generation".

After the inaugural function, a friendly cricket match was held between the DNCC and Indian High Commission in Dhaka while the DNCC won the match by 172 runs.

According to the release, the development work of the Udayachal Park and Playground was completed under the DNCC's Upgradation, Regeneration and Greening of Urban Open Spaces Project at a cost of about Taka 4.60 crore.







