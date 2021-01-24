Couple, children burnt to death in Narayanganj

NARAYANGANJ, Jan 23: Four people of a family died in a fire incident presumably caused by electric cables in Kumartek area of Rupganj upazila in the district on Friday night.

Fire Service and Palli Bidyut Samity formed two separate probe committees over the incident.

The deceased were identified as Md Masum, 40, an easy bike driver, his wife Shima, 28, their son Abdullah Russel, 17 and Rahmotullah, 10. They were the residents in Kumartek area.

Palli Bidyut Samity made Khaledea Parveen, one of the directors of the samity, as convener of the probe committee.

The other members of the committee are Rafiqul Islam and Abdul Latif.

The committee members visited the spot this morning.

Another probe committee was formed making the Fire Service's Deputy Director Debashish Bardhan as convener. The other members of the committee are Niaz Ahmed, Arif Hossain and Nurul Islam.

Fire Service sources said the inferno broke out as a power line fell on another one over Masum's house that was gutted at around 9 pm last night.

Masum, his sons Abdullah Russel and Rahmotullah died at their house while Shima succumbed to her injuries at Rupganj Upazila Health Complex, they said. It was known that Russel and Rahmotullah were differently abled children.

Bodies were sent to Narayanganj General Hospital.

A case is being processed to file, said Mohsinul Qader, Officer-in-Charge of Rupganj Thana.

Deputy Commissioner Mustain Billah said Tk 25000 were given to the victim family.







