Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:27 AM
RCC to label 1,800 trees in Rajshahi city

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 23: Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has set a target of labelling 1,800 trees in the city aimed at making sure the city dwellers as well as the pedestrians in general identify the trees instantly.
The City Corporation and ICLEE South Asia will jointly implement the works with Bangla, English and Scientific names under the 'Accelerating climate action through the promotion of Urban Low Emission Development Strategies (Urban LEDS II)' project with financial support of European Commission.
Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton accompanied by Prof Mahbubur Rahman from the Department of Botany in Rajshahi University and others concerned opened the labeling works at Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Botanical Garden and Zoo on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton said the initiative has been taken for welfare of the city dwellers in terms of familiarizing the trees coupled with medicinal values of those at a glance.
He also urged the persons and others concerned to implement the works properly so that the public in general can derive total benefits of the venture.
He also said the Rajshahi city has got a new look amid a massive plantation of fruit and forest trees and decorative plants and trees and other beautification works drawing the attention of the commoners, particularly the visitors.
Liton said that tree plantation activities on vacant places, road dividers and footpaths are also being conducted.
Road dividers and islands on around 24-kilometer roads were greened. Varieties of decorative and beautification trees were planted on the dividers, islands and footpaths of the city's main roads.
Massive tree plantation can help reduce carbon emission at a substantial level and that is very important to protect ecological balance in the dried region, he continued.


