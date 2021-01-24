

Ashrayan-2 offers new life to homeless people



Nonetheless, under the project the houses have been build at a total cost of Tk 11.68 billion or 1,168 crore. To build each unit of the house, Tk 1.75 lakh has been spent on an average, while each unit has two rooms, a kitchen, a toilet and a veranda. Considering the remaining homeless people, another 100,000 houses are being prepared to be distributed among the poor next month. In addition to the Ashrayan project, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will rehabilitate 3,715 homeless families in 743 barracks in 21 districts during the Mujib Borsho.



It is worth mentioning that the Ashrayan project rehabilitated some 320,058 landless and homeless families between 1997 and December 2020, which is a great achievement for the country. The first phase of the project implemented from 1997 to 2010. The second phase ranges from 2010 to 2022, aims to rehabilitate 250,000 more landless, homeless and displaced families. Even though a large number of people have got their permanent resident, another portion of them has not got it yet. Hence, it is expected that the rest of the enlisted needy people will get their own houses in time.



Undoubtedly, offering a house to a homeless family will rekindle their hopes of overcoming poverty and increase confidence. The beneficiaries will be provided with basic facilities, including health, education, and utility services. In addition, fundamental rights will also be ensured for them--which will improve their life standard. Consequently, with having these facilities, they will be able to dreams of a new life in a new way.



