High officials should not evade responsibility

Dear Sir

In 2019, the government took up a project to construct the first terminal of the Payra Sea Port and its related infrastructure. The project was supposed to be completed by December 2021, but it has progressed only 8.17 per cent till date.



However, the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) has found that the project directors spent most of their time in Dhaka instead of project areas. Other than the Payra Sea Port, implementation of 66 other annual development projects has stumbled. It is found that several irregularities are being happened in the implementation of different projects. Absence of project director in the spot is identified as one of the main reason behind the irregularities. For the same reason, the progress of different projects has been standstill.



To make the project successful, it is necessary to ensure the responsible project directors are at the spot to oversee and regulate the projects. Especially, the mega projects' task should be performed smoothly, so that uninterrupted economic development of the county is ensured.



Sajal Chowdhury

Over email