Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers busy farming advance IRRI-Boro paddy in Barishal

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

Farmers transplanting paddy saplings in a cropland in Barishal. photo: observer

Farmers transplanting paddy saplings in a cropland in Barishal. photo: observer

 BARISHAL, Jan 23: In different upazilas of the district, advance IRRI-Boro paddy cultivation is going on in full swing.
Local sources said, farmers are passing busy time in planting activities in upazilas of the district. In particular, planting of IRRI-Boro saplings is taking place in a large scale in Agailjhara Upazila.
Scorching severe cooling in the morning, farmers are continuing their seasonal farming in a hope to ensure better yield and produce increased production, growing sources said.
Compared to the last year, increased number of farmers have started cultivated IRRI-Boro in the upazila.
According to farmers, if fertiliser supply, power supply and irrigation go uninterrupted, bumper production is possible this year.
Bumper production is expected if weather remains favourable, sources at Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said.
Of total arable land in the upazila, hybrid paddy will be cultivated in 8,800 hectares (ha), and hi-yielding (Ufsi) species of Boro will be planted in 500 ha. Advance Boro has been farmed in 450 ha.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Dolon Chandra Ray said, this Boro season about 9,300 ha in five unions of the upazila have been targeted for IRRI-Boro cultivation with the production target of 50,450 metric tons (MT) rice. The production target included 48,400 MT hybrid and 2,050 MT Ufsi rice.
A total of 91 farmers have been provided with seeds of mustard, maize, yellow lentil, red lentil, grass pea, potato and sugarcane.
Besides, different seeds including paddy seed have been provided to 4,325 farming families in five unions of the upazila under rehabilation and incentive programmes.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers busy farming advance IRRI-Boro paddy in Barishal
Robi crop farming gains momentum in Rajshahi
Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Youth electrocuted at Tentulia
96 detained in six districts
Children, elderly people suffer from severe cold
Rivers in Panchagarh get back normal flow for re-excavation
Obituary


Latest News
BPL Football: Police FC taste first victory beating Uttar Baridhara 1-0
Bangladesh–India Joint Steering Committee on power meets in Dhaka
Population below poverty line doubled: Survey
The worst stereotypes about India
Fabric facemasks still work against virus variants: WHO
Russia arrests over 350 protesters rallying for Navalny’s release
Mamata refuses to speak at Netaji event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
BCB provides NOC to all players for T10 sans Taskin
LC opening timeframe for rice import by private sector extended till Jan 31
Bangabandhu’s daughter giving shelter to homeless people: Hasan
Most Read News
4 of a family burnt alive in N'ganj fire
Country's COVID death toll surpasses 8,000
66,189 homeless families get houses
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Dense fog damages Boro seedbeds in Rajshahi
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Thank you India
Agronomic feasibility of growing Chia in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft