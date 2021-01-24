Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Khagrachhari, Joypurhat and Noakhali, in two days.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A man was killed as two three-wheelers collided head-on in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Subhas Chandra Nath, a resident of Rashik Nagar area in the upazila.

Local sources said two three-wheelers collided head-on in Merung Union on the Rashik Nagar Road in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station (PS) Uttam Chandra Deb confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: A young man was killed in a road accident in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Naimul Islam, 20, driver of a three-wheeler. He was the son of Maiful Islam, a resident of Kadirpur Village in Kalai Upazila.

Police and local sources said Naimul was strangled as his clothe got stuck with a running wheel of his votvoti (local vehicle) in Shibpur Dhanshuda area on the Molamgarihat-Dupchanchia Road in the morning.

Khetlal PS OC Nirendranath Mandol confirmed the incident.

NOAKHALI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Habib Hossain, 23, son of Mohammad Samu, a resident of Eklashpur Bazar area in the upazila.

Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Habib Hossain in Eklashpur Bazar area on the Chowmuhani-Maijdi Road in the afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Chandraganj Highway PS OC Jobairul Haque confirmed the incident.



