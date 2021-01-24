Video
Sunday, 24 January, 2021
Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021
Our Correspondents

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Khagrachhari, Joypurhat and Noakhali, in two days.
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A man was killed as two three-wheelers collided head-on in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Saturday    morning.
The deceased was identified as Subhas Chandra Nath, a resident of Rashik Nagar area in the upazila.
Local sources said two three-wheelers collided head-on in Merung Union on the Rashik Nagar Road in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dighinala Police Station (PS) Uttam Chandra Deb confirmed the incident.  
JOYPURHAT: A young man was killed in a road accident in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Naimul Islam, 20, driver of a three-wheeler. He was the son of Maiful Islam, a resident of Kadirpur Village in Kalai Upazila.
Police and local sources said Naimul was strangled as his clothe got stuck with a running wheel of his votvoti (local vehicle) in Shibpur Dhanshuda area on the Molamgarihat-Dupchanchia Road in the morning.   
Khetlal PS OC Nirendranath Mandol confirmed the incident.
NOAKHALI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Habib Hossain, 23, son of Mohammad Samu, a resident of Eklashpur Bazar area in the upazila.
Local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying Habib Hossain in Eklashpur Bazar area on the Chowmuhani-Maijdi Road in the afternoon, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Chandraganj Highway PS OC Jobairul Haque confirmed the incident.


