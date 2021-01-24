Video
Home Countryside

Youth electrocuted at Tentulia

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Jan 23: A young man was electrocuted in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Jaherul Islam, 30, was the son of Saidur Rahman, a resident of Lohakachi Village under Shalbahan Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Jaherul came in contact with a live electric wire while he was repairing sound system in a marriage ceremony in Lohakachi area in the morning, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Tentulia Model Police Station Abu Sayem confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


