96 detained in six districts

A total of 96 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Bogura and Manikganj, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 75 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested a total of 35 people on different charges in the city.

Of the arrestees, 14 had warrant, six were drug addicts and the remaining 15 were arrested on different charges. RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and Detective Branch of Police (DB), in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 40 people on different charges in the city.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Of the arrestees, 10 had warrant, 14 were drug addicts and the rest 16 were arrested on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police, in separate drives, have arrested 13 people including a union parishad (UP) member on different charges in Birampur Upazila of the district early Friday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman said on information, police conducted a drive in Kochgram Gendar Bazar and detained four persons including UP Member Eklasur Rahman while they were gambling by playing cards.

Hafizul Islam, chairman of Dior UP, said Eklasur is the member of Ward No. 5 under the union.

Meanwhile, police arrested nine warranted accused after conducting drives in different areas.

NOAKHALI: Members of DB police, in a drive, arrested a suspected drug trader along with firearms from Noakhali Municipality on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Omar Faruque Sohan, 32.

DB police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Joykrishnapur area at night and arrested Sohan.

A pistol, six bullets, phensedyl and yaba tablets were seized from his possession.

District DB Police OC Mohammad Hussain confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Thursday.

LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested four people on charge of gambling in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are Moin Uddin, 32, Md Rafiq, 50, Md Ayub, 28, and Md Helal, 25. They all are residents of Char Hasan-Hossain area in the upazila.

Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Solaiman said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in a house in Char Hasan-Hossain area at night and arrested them red-handed.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with the PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Thursday, the OC added.

BOGURA: DB police claimed to have arrested an alleged member of banned militant outfit Ansar-al-Islam in Shibganj Upazila of the district.

Arrested Hamidur Rahman alias Sumon, 39, is a resident of Kacharikandi area under Raipura PS in Narsingdi District. He is an accused in two cases filed with Narsingdi and Narayanganj PSs.

District DB Police OC Abdur Razzaq confirmed the matter on Tuesday afternoon.

He said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Kokamtola Bazar at midnight and detained him.

During initial questioning, Sumon confessed to his involvement with the banned militant outfit, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: Police have arrested two members of a business group who went into hiding allegedly after swindling around Tk 50 lakh from customers in Ghior Upazila of the district.

The arrested are manager of 'Bebsayi Sanchay Samity Beximco Group' Sirajul Islam and cashier Somrat alias Rubel.

Ghior PS OC Md Riaz Uddin Ahmed said one victim Nisha Rani filed a case with the PS on January 15.

Later, police started to investigate the matter and arrested the duo from Ashulia of Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka, on Monday night.

A police hunt is going on to arrest the other members of the group, the OC added.





