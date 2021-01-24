Children, elderly people suffer from severe cold



Dense fog in Naogaon. photo: observer

Due to chilling cold, children and elderly people are suffering most from various cold-related diseases including coughing and pneumonia

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Severe cold weather continues in Tentulia Upazila of the district.

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius in the upazila few days back, said Md Russel Shah, officer-in-charge of Tentulia Weather Observation Centre.

The cold wave intensifies at night, added.

The cold air from Himalaya Mountains with dense fog has made the life of people miserable, especially the poor people.

Children and elderly people have been affected in various cold-related diseases.

NAOGAON: Cold weather in the district has remained steady though the temperature increased a little bit in comparison to earlier days.

The temperature was recorded at 9.5 degrees Celsius in the district two days back while on January 15 the district had the lowest temperature of the country at 6.5 degrees Celsius, said Ferdous Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Badalgachhi Weather Observation Centre.

The cold wave intensifies more at night in comparison of day, the official added.

The cold air coming from Himalaya Mountains and dense fog are making sufferings to the people, especially to poor people, in the area. Children and elderly people have been affected in various cold-related diseases.

Meanwhile, the seedbeds of Boro paddy in some of the areas were damaged in the intensified cold-wave. The farmers have been suggested to wrap up their seedbeds with polythene, sources in Department of Agricultural Extension in Naogaon said.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Severe cold in Kamalganj Upazila of the district has increased for the last several days.

Due to severe cooling, normal life and activities have become almost paralised. Day-earning works by general people have come to a standstill. Their earning has declined. Low-income group people are suffering for want of warm clothes as well.

Various cold-related diseases like coughing, phneumonia and other respiratory problems have started appearing. Children and elderly people are getting affected mostly.

A visit to different areas of Kamalganj Upazila on Monday, this cooling impact was found.

Locals said, with dense fog, the temperature has declined during the last four/five days. Because of the fog, the sun remains invisible from 9am to 3pm. People are crowding haats, bazaars and footpath shops for warm clothes.

According to field sources, labourers in tea estates and remote villages are suffering much.

Nutritious food crisis, inadequate warm clothes, and diseases including fever are causing these sufferings. In tea gardens, labourers are passing time with straw fire.

Cold-related diseases are on the rise. Presence of patients in hospital and clinics is also increasing.

Poor people trying to get warm from straw fire in Kishoreganj. photo: observer

Health and Family Planning Officer of Kamalganj Upazila Dr. M Mahbubul Alam Bhuiyan said, the number of infected people is increasing with the rise in cooling.

Pneumonia and cold diarrhoea are affecting the children, he added. Elderly people are suffering from tougfh breathing (asthma) also, he further said.

He said, patients are being given highest treatment services in the upazila health complex.

KISHOREGANJ: Poor people in the district are suffering from bitter cold due to lack of warm clothes.

The cold has got intensified in the district due to thick fog. According to local sources, fixed or low-income group people are suffering the most.

Day-earners including agriculture labourers and rickshaw-pullers are refraining from daily works.

People without warm clothes are keeping warmed on fire of straw and stray.

Children and elderly people are getting infected by different cold diseases including influenza, pneumonia, and asthma. Domestic animals are witnessing the biting cold equally.

Many people are thronging roadside makeshift shops in district and upazilas to purchase warm clothes. But many of them cannot afford increased prices of warm clothes.

Per piece woollen sweater is selling at Tk 300 against last year's price of Tk 100 to 200.

About 13,000 blankets and warm clothes have been distributed among cold-hit people by district administration.

Locals have urged the government to provide them more warm clothes.

In haor areas, farmers are finding it difficult to work in fields.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Md Saiful Alam said, farmers have started planting of Boro saplings; but chilling cold is hampering the planting activities.

It will be no problem if they plant saplings after two or day days, he suggested.



