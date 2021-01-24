BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Jan 23: Md Aiyub Hossain Khan, father of Channel I Senior Reporter Md Junayed Shahriar Khan, died at National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) in Dhaka on Friday afternoon while undergoing treatment. He was 58.

He was suffering from various diseases including chest pain.

After his namaz-e-janaza at 11am on Saturday, he was buried at the family graveyard in Satenga Village under Mallickbari Union in the upazila of the district.

He left wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.





