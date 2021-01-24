Construction worker dies falling from building

JOYPURHAT, Jan 23: A construction worker died after falling from the five-storied building of Joypurhat Adhunik Zila Hospital in the district town on Saturday.

Deceased Mithu Hossain, 35, was the son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Bishnupur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Police sources said Mithu fell from the building accidentally when he was working there.

Officer-in-Charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident.







