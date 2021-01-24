13 cultural personalities honoured in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 23: A total of 13 cultural personalities and two cultural organisations of the district were awarded and accorded a reception in recognition to their outstanding contribution to the cultural arena.

Rajshahi Shilpakala Academy organised the reception programme at its auditorium in the city on Friday night.

The award-winning people are: Madhusudan Mukharjee, Monirul Haque, Abdul Matin (Music), Provash Chandra Das (Musical instruments), Abu Taher (Drama), Mojibur Rahman (Dance), Prof Iqbal Matin (Cultural Research), Tanveer-Ul-Hossain (Photography), Munira Rahman (Recitation), Abdul Alim Fakir and Korban Ali Sheikh (Folk Culture), Shush Kumar Paul (Fine Arts) and Monir Hossain Sheikh (Stage Drama)

The award-winning cultural organisations are Rajshahi Sangskritik Sangha and Anushilon Drama Team (Creative Culture).

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton handed over crests to them as chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil in the chair.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton said the contribution of the cultural personalities is very significant to build a nation.

The award-giving ceremony was followed by a cultural function performed by famous artistes.





