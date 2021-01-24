Four hundi traders arrested with $1.90 lakh in Jashore

JASHORE, Jan 23: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested four suspected 'hundi' traders along with US$1,90,000 from Hamidpur area on the outskirt of the district town on Friday.

They were arrested during a raid at.

The arrested are Mithu Mondol, 27, of Gatipara, Shahidul Islam, 23, of Chhotoanchra, Sohel Rana, 40, of Lalitadah, and Rakibul Hasan Sagar, 20, of Naudagram Village in the district.

At a press briefing in the afternoon, BGB Battalion 49 commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Md Selim Reza said on information that a group of hundi traders was trying to take a huge amount of US dollars to Dhaka, a team of BGB conducted a drive in Hamidpur area and arrested the four with the US currencies while they were waiting for a Dhaka-bound bus at around 11:50am.

Preparation for legal action against the arrested was going on, the official added.





