NATORE, Jan 23: Illegal pond digging on cropland was stopped in Lalpur Upazila.

Lalpur Upazila Chairman Md Ishaq Ali stopped it in Omarpur Beel area under Durduria Union on Friday.

Ishaq Ali said on information that some locals were illegally digging up pond through excavator on a cropland, he rushed there and ordered them to remove the excavator.