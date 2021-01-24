Bridge turns death trap at Babuganj



The broken bridge on the Amtali Canal in Babuganj Upazila of Barishal. photo: observer

There has been no initiative to repair the bridge from public representative or authorities concerned, according to field sources.

The bridge is over the Amtali Canal at the linking point of Lohalia-Rajguru villages under Rahmatpur Union of Babuganj Upazila. The bridge was built about 24 years back. It has now turned a death trap.

According to sources, every day 5,000 locals are making their communication using that bridge. If the bridge is not repaired, fatal incident is very likely.

Upazila Engineer of Local Government Engineering Department in Babuganj Md Monowarul Islam said, this bridge will be included in iron bridges project of Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).

UNO Md Aminul Islam said, 'I have inspected the spot. The bridge will be repaired quickly.'





