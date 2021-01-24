Video
Seedbeds destroyed at Porsha

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

The damaged Boro seedbeds in Porsha Upazila. photo: observer

PORSHA, NAOGAON, Jan 23: Boro saplings in two acres  of seedbeds in four villages of Porsha Upazila in the district  have been destroyed by insecticides.
In Porsha Somnagar, Deupura, Sutali and Dhamanpur villages, this irrecoverable damage has been made by miscreants.
 The seedbeds have turned burned. About 200 bighas of land could be planted by these saplings, victim farmers said.
In these seedbeds, 30 maunds of Boro seeds were sown. According to sources, miscreants sprayed insecticides late night.  
Victim farmers Abdul Malek Shah, Manib-Al-Razi Munnu, Anarul Sonar, Mazid Sonar, Sree Dhiru Urao and 11 others said, they had prepared these seedbeds together to plant saplings in their own lands. Now they will have to count losses of several crore taka.
According to them, miscreants have committed this crime on ground of land dispute. In this connection, a complaint was lodged by these 16 farmers with police station on Monday.
Officer-in-Charge Shafiul Azam Khan said, after investigation, measures will be taken.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahfuz Alam said, he is not informed of spraying insecticide in the seedbeds.
He said, saplings of two acres could be planted in 20 ha lands or 150 bighas.
If saplings are not planted in these 20 bighas, Boro production target is likely to be hampered, he added.
In the affected fields, saplings can be planted till February, he opined.


