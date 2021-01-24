Woman gets life term in drug case in Jashore

JASHORE, Jan 23: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a woman to life term in jail in a drug case.

District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Shamsul Haque delivered the verdict.

The condemn convict is Nuri Begum, wife of Mintu Sheikh, a resident of Chanchra Raipara area in the district town.

The court also fined her Tk 10,000, and in default, she has to serve six more months in rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Nuri Begum was arrested with 38 bottles of phensedyl from her residence on January 28, 2013.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kotwali Police Station in this connection.

Later, police submitted the chargesheet to the court.

However, Nuri Begum went into hiding after securing a bail from the court.

After examining case records and witnesses, the judge handed down the verdict on Thursday in absence of the convict.



