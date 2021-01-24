Video
Home Countryside

Edible oil prices continue rising at Dumuria

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Jan 23: Edible oil prices continue rising in Dumuria Upazila of the district.
Breaking all previous record, per kilogram soya bean is selling at Tk 130. Purchasing soya ban oil is going beyond capacities of common consumers.
According to trading sources, in a gap of few days only, per kg soya bean oil has increased by Tk 25.
Traders said, they are apprehending further price-up.
Per kg super palm oil is selling at Tk 115-120 per kg. Palm oil is selling at Tk 110-115 per kg.
A grocer at new road of Tipna area in Dumuria Md Zakir Molla said, they are selling edible oils at retail markets adjusting their wholesale purchasing rates. "Now oil prices are very high," he added.
Wholesale market sources said, edible oil prices would go up more.
Consumers said, traders are increasing prices for more profit.
Consumers- Parimal Pal, Abdul Malek, Nurul Islam, and others, said, for the rising prices, they are hiccupping to purchase edible oils.
They said, if the current price hike  continues, the image of the government will be tarnished.
They laid emphasis on market monitoring.


