HK locks down thousands

HONG KONG, Jan 23: Thousands of Hong Kongers were ordered to stay in their homes on Saturday for the city's first coronavirus lockdown as authorities battle an outbreak in one of its poorest and most densely packed districts.

The order bans about 10,000 people living inside multiple housing blocks within the neighbourhood of Jordan from leaving their apartments until all those in the area had been tested.

Officials said they planned to screen everyone inside the designated zone within 48 hours "in order to achieve the goal of zero cases in the district".

"Residents will have to stay at their premises to avoid cross-infection until they get their test results," health minister Sophia Chan told reporters on Saturday. -AFP