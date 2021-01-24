Video
Guardiola unhappy with threat to domestic leagues

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

LONDON, JAN 23: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday he is unhappy a proposed European Super League could put the future of domestic leagues and cups in danger.
A Times report said the 15 clubs mooted to be in the 20-team breakaway competition would be offered £310 million ($424 million) each to join and up to £213 million per season.
The Premier League's 'big six' including City are reported to be among the planned founder members, with a scheduled start in 2022-23.
But Guardiola, who has also managed in Spain and Germany, expressed fears about how any continental league might impact on domestic action.
"I have the feeling we cannot lose the local leagues, what it means for the FA Cup, the leagues," Guardiola said.
"What we should do is make every single league in Europe stronger than what it is, less teams, better championships, better League One, better League Two, better Premier League with less teams in every competition. Go to the quality over quantity.
"To make a super Premier League, you have to reduce the teams, but we cannot kill the lower divisions or the Premier League itself."
Football's world governing body FIFA and the six continental confederations have publicly rejected the breakaway competition.
Earlier reports in the UK said that negotiations were nearing conclusion for the closed "European Premier League", backed by $6 billion of financing from major banks.
Real Madrid are understood to be leading the Super League project, with Manchester United and AC Milan also said to be significantly involved in the talks.    -AFP


