Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Gladbach end losing streak against Dortmund to climb to fourth

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Moenchengladbach's French forward Marcus Thuram (C) heads the ball and score his team's fourth goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Moenchengladbach v BVB Borussia Dortmund in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on January 22, 2021. photo: AFP

Moenchengladbach's French forward Marcus Thuram (C) heads the ball and score his team's fourth goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Moenchengladbach v BVB Borussia Dortmund in Moenchengladbach, western Germany, on January 22, 2021. photo: AFP

BERLIN, JAN 23: Defender Nico Elvedi netted twice as Moenchengladbach ended their six-year wait to beat Dortmund when their 4-2 home win on Friday lifted the Foals to fourth in the Bundesliga table.
Two goals by Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland were bookended by Elvedi netting from set-pieces in the action-packed opening 32 minutes.  
Algeria left-back Ramy Bensebaini restored Gladbach's lead early in the second half before substitute Marcus Thuram headed the hosts' fourth.
Dortmund are now fifth - out of the Champions League places - after failing to win any of their last three games since their impressive 3-1 win at RB Leipzig in early January.
"We always make the same mistakes," Dortmund captain Marco Reus told broadcaster ZDF.
"If we don't stop that, it will be difficult to win a game.
"It stinks, big time," Reus fumed having hurled his boots away in frustration after being substituted with 19 minutes to go.
In the other direction, Gladbach are fourth having taken 13 points from a possible 15 in 2021.
They are eight points behind leaders Bayern, who are at bottom side Schalke on Sunday.
Following home wins over league leaders Bayern and second-placed RB Leipzig already this season, Gladbach claimed another big-name Bundesliga scalp.
It was also a significant win for their coach Marco Rose, who the German media are tipping to replace caretaker boss Edin Terzic at Dortmund next season.
"We went 3-2 up at just the right moment and then defended well, so we're very happy," said Rose.
After 12 straight defeats to Dortmund, Gladbach earned their first win over the Black-and-Yellows since April 2016. "We're finally ended the run of defeats," Rose added.
Breel Embolo came on for Gladbach in the second-half despite police claims, which the Swiss striker denies, that he attended a party in Essen last Saturday that broke Germany's lockdown rules.
Dortmund made a lethargic start at Borussia Park and a Gladbach goal after 44 seconds was ruled out by the VAR.
However, the hosts took the lead with 11 minutes gone when Lars Stindl's curling free-kick was headed home by Elvedi.
Dortmund roared back with two goals inside six minutes, both created by Jadon Sancho for Haaland, who fired home his first from a tight angle on 22 minutes.
After Jude Bellingham won the ball back for Dortmund, great footwork by Sancho then again unpicked Gladbach's defence for Haaland to blast his side 2-1 ahead on 28 minutes.
However, another Stindl free-kick on 32 minutes could only be parried by Roman Buerki and Elvedi tapped home the rebound from close range to make it 2-2 at the break.
Gladbach regained the lead five minutes into the second-half when Bensebaini swung in a shot which curled outside Buerki's grasp.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pogba's renaissance comes at perfect time for Man Utd
Guardiola unhappy with threat to domestic leagues
No tears for Klopp if Liverpool's transfer goals aren't met
Neymar on target on 100th PSG appearance
Gladbach end losing streak against Dortmund to climb to fourth
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam
Anderson on top after six-for in hot and humid Galle
Sylhet Int’l Cricket Stadium Ground-2 inaugurated


Latest News
BPL Football: Police FC taste first victory beating Uttar Baridhara 1-0
Bangladesh–India Joint Steering Committee on power meets in Dhaka
Population below poverty line doubled: Survey
The worst stereotypes about India
Fabric facemasks still work against virus variants: WHO
Russia arrests over 350 protesters rallying for Navalny’s release
Mamata refuses to speak at Netaji event after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
BCB provides NOC to all players for T10 sans Taskin
LC opening timeframe for rice import by private sector extended till Jan 31
Bangabandhu’s daughter giving shelter to homeless people: Hasan
Most Read News
4 of a family burnt alive in N'ganj fire
Country's COVID death toll surpasses 8,000
66,189 homeless families get houses
Hallmark GM spends time with woman in Kashimpur jail, 3 officials withdrawn
Two ‘commit suicide’ in two districts
Dense fog damages Boro seedbeds in Rajshahi
5 'Ansar-al-Islam men' held in city
Protest erupts in Noakhali over remarks on Obaidul Quader
Thank you India
Agronomic feasibility of growing Chia in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft