Sunday, 24 January, 2021, 5:23 AM
Sylhet Int’l Cricket Stadium Ground-2 inaugurated

Published : Sunday, 24 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Another spectacular international cricket stadium has been inaugurated today in the tea city of Sylhet to spread the cricket frenzy, a Youth and Sports Ministry's press release said.
Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel MP announced the inauguration of the new stadium in Sylhet through a formal ceremony organised by the Sylhet Divisional and District Sports Association at Sylhet Stadium.
Built on three acres of land, the stadium has been named 'Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Grounds-2'. A new building constructed under the development and modernization activities project of Sylhet District Stadium was also inaugurated at this time.
Speaking on the occasion, the State Minister for Youth and Sports said that the tourist city of Sylhet will be developed as a hub of modern sports after Dhaka. Following this consistency, the Ministry of Youth and Sports inaugurated the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium grounds-2, built at a cost of around Taka 28 crore. In addition, the development and modernization of the Sylhet District Stadium is under progress at a cost of around Taka 13 crore with the aim of renovating the Sylhet District Stadium. A tennis complex will also be built here soon at a cost of around Taka two crore, he added.
"At the same time, initiatives have been taken to build Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium in twelve upazilas of greater Sylhet. I believe that through the implementation of these projects, the sports of Sylhet will reach a unique height, the State Minister concluded.     -BSS


