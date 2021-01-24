Police Football Club taste first win in BPL

Bangladesh Police Football Club tasted their first win in the Bangladesh Premier League Football beating Uttar Baridhara Club by a lone goal held on Saturday at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).

With the day's win, Police Football Club opened their account with three points from three matches while Baridhara failed to open their account from two outings.

After the barren first half, Ivorian midfielder Pooda broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Police Football Club in the 81st minute of the match.

Earlier, Bangladesh Police Football Club lost to Abahani Limited, Dhaka by 0-1 goal in their league opening match and suffered a 1-2 goal defeat to Bashundhara Kings in their second group match.

On the other hand, Uttar Baridhara Club lost to Bashundhara Kings by 0-2 goals in their league opening match.

Sunday's matches: Arambagh Krira Sangha vs Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra Bir Flight lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj at 3 pm, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra vs Mohammedan Sporting Club BNS at 3.30 pm and Saif Sporting Club vs Chittagong Abahani Limited BNS at 6 pm. -BSS







