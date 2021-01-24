Abahani substitute Jewel helps team win 1-0

The traditional sky blue outfits had the winning smile on their faces when leaving the ground after the match against Old Dhaka club Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday since their substitute striker Jewel Rana scored the match winning lone goal 11 minutes before the long whistle.

It was the third consecutive win of Dhaka Abahani in the league while for Rahmatganj, it was the second defeat in a row.

Jewel had scored for the team in previous matches of Federation Cup as well. Though he was not in the main XI of the team on Saturday, the substitute striker gave his best after coming into the ground in the second half along with a fellow defender Raihan Hasan.

After the barren first half, Abahnai's Portuguese coach Mário Lemos sent the two into the ground. They literally changed the scenario of the game and piled pressure on the opponent. Yet the match winning goal was scored in the 79th minute. Haitian booter Kervens Belfort amazingly back headed a long-through of Raihan to Jewel in the small box who too nicely sent it home with a header.

While the Abahani boys were celebrating their third win, Bashundhar Kings boys were too celebrating a 1-0 win over Brother Union at their home venue Cumilla stadium.







